Why our court system is not in good health

Although it’s not uncommon it’s also not often that senior lawyers criticise the judiciary. They may do so amongst themselves but only infrequently in public. I guess there’s an esprit de corps that stops them.

So when one of India’s most highly-regarded — and, more importantly, most highly-paid! — lawyers hits out at the judiciary the rest of us must pay close attention. This is what Abhishek Singhvi has done. Tucked into a brief five-page conclusion of his forthcoming book From the Trenches, are astonishingly forthright comments about judges and ...