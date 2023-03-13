Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs

The sharp criticism of Rahul Gandhi's speeches in the United Kingdom by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shows that the leader continues to draw the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has perceptibly gained political stature and public acceptance after his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). His interactions with the people and the media during the 5-month journey have broken the image of someone cut off from the masses or lacking a vision for India. Gandhi took pains during the BJY to elaborate that his vision of the Indian nation was defined by inclusiveness, equality and fraternity – contrasting it with what he called the BJP's divisive and majoritarian vision.