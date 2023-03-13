JUST IN
Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs
Settlement Commission looks to raise awareness through FAQs
Real heroes of web revolution
Perhaps it is time for India to introduce tort law and punitive damages
Searchable database for unclaimed shares needed
Government of Gujarat promoted companies: A success story
PoS terminals and the future of digital payments
A good night's sleep for both banks and Reserve Bank
Does China's intransigence remind you of the actions of 1930s Germany?
India's jalebi of friend & foe
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Real heroes of web revolution, power equations & more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why Rahul Gandhi remains in the BJP's cross hairs

It is not in the BJP's interest to have the national attention once again focused on Rahul Gandhi

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Congress

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

The sharp criticism of Rahul Gandhi's speeches in the United Kingdom by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shows that the Congress leader continues to draw the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has perceptibly gained political stature and public acceptance after his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). His interactions with the people and the media during the 5-month journey have broken the image of someone cut off from the masses or lacking a vision for India. Gandhi took pains during the BJY to elaborate that his vision of the Indian nation was defined by inclusiveness, equality and fraternity – contrasting it with what he called the BJP's divisive and majoritarian vision.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.