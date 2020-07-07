Why solar at Rs 2.36 is a big deal

India concluded another solar auction last week, as the pandemic raged on, and managed to set a fresh national record for the cheapest solar power.

New record: The auction for 2,000 me­gawatts by Solar Energy Corporation of India or SECI yielded a tariff of Rs 2.36 per unit of solar power, beating the previous low of Rs 2.44 that held for two years (see chart: Lowest annual tarrif at auctions). Despite the uncertainty and risks emerging from the pandemic, and the likely imposition of customs duty on the import of PV panels, a new record emerged. “Covid-19 fails to halt ...