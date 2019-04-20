Why telecommunications reforms are vital for India

Sustained reforms to tackle legacy concerns like complex paperwork and multi-layered taxation have helped India jump 23 places in the World Bank’s recent Ease of Doing Business rankings, to rank 77 out of 190 countries. The country’s aim is to break into the list of top 50 countries in the EoDB rankings.

However, to get to there, fundamental changes are required across all sectors, with telecom being at the top of that priority list. Not only is it one of the few sectors where 100 per cent FDI is allowed, it is also the backbone of the economy, connecting and empowering a ...