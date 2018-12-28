Why the Indian Person of the Year has just got to be the Little Guy

If there has to be an Indian person of the year for 2018, it is the little guy. The message of the recent state elections was about the farmer. The second message was about the lack of jobs, most critically for the educated unemployable.

Those two facts have brought a sharper focus to the longer-term story of how inequality has grown over the years, with the benefits of economic growth going predominantly to the upper strata. At enterprise level too, the issue is how small business has borne the impact of both the 2016 demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). The result now is ...