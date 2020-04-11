Why the pandemic will hurt girls' education

Women, especially girls, play a critical role in the social fabric of the world. Educating girls is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It has a positive impact on at least nine of the 17 SDGs, be it in health care, immunisation, child marriage, HIV, income generation or inequality, because an educated girl is twice as likely to educate her children. Girls’ education is the key to breaking the inter-generational cycle of illiteracy and poverty. Globally, girls’ education is the biggest lever that ...