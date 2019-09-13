Why we need a man like John Bercow

Indian democracy needs a man like John Bercow, the House of Commons Speaker who has announced he would stand down on October 31, or at the next general election, whichever comes first. Bercow has restored the centrality of Parliament to British public life. No less important — some would say even more important — he has cut down to size a monarchical Prime Minister who makes a cult of flamboyant populism.

Above all, he has introduced future generations into the principles and practice of parliamentary politics. No public figure is ever blameless. In his 10 years as Speaker, ...