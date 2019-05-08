Wilbur Ross, Suresh Prabhu calm US nerves in a rather unconventional way

After facing repeated complaints on the widening trade deficit from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Commerce and Industry Minister (pictured) chose to calm nerves in a rather unconventional way. Addressing a large public gathering of officials and industry, Prabhu said while India's exports to the US far outpace its imports now, a day might come when the exact opposite will happen, forcing India to deal with it's own trade deficit crisis. While US officials appreciated Prabhu's candour, some Indian representatives in the room were visibly shocked, fully aware of New Delhi's own problems in controlling runaway imports from China.

That sinking feeling



A floating restaurant on Tehri lake, which the Uttarakhand government had launched last year to boost tourism in the state, sank partially in the lake earlier this week. While no one seems to know how it got submerged, local authorities are working to pull it out. The restaurant, named Marina, was a first-of-its-kind restaurant in the region and had wowed many when it was unveiled. However, the boat was not in use for months since its opening — apparently none of the local tour operators came forward to take it on lease or rent, as hoped by the state government. Some jumped on to social media to ask if it represented the fate of the state government too.

Hoping for divine intervention

Looks like the two top contenders in the high-stakes battle for the are hoping for divine intervention to see them through. Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh (pictured) and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pragya Singh Thakur (pictured) have been frequenting temples and other holy places in the area. In the last 43 days of campaigning, Digvijaya Singh has visited as many as 83 temples. Pragya Singh Thakur, who started campaigning since April 19, has visited 21 temples since then. Such is the fervor that on Wednesday when Congress' Singh took part in a roadshow with religious leaders, groups of people were seen roaming around with saffron scarves draped around their necks. While many claimed they were police personnel in civilian clothes, the state police rejected the claim, stressing that the organisers had enrolled volunteers and that these volunteers were free to wear whatever they wanted.