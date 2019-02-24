Wild optimism or new breakthrough?

In late January, a small Israeli research firm claimed it had found a magic bullet that could cure all cancers. What’s more, the scientists said that the new treatment would be available for human trials by early 2020. This is extraordinary on many counts.

There are over 200 different types of cancer. Each requires different modes of diagnosis and treatment, and the rates of remission also vary widely. Apart from this, any medical treatment takes 10-15 years to progress from first lab experiments, to clinical trials on animals, to trials on human beings, followed by clearance ...