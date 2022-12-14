JUST IN
Energy breakthrough
Business Standard

Will 2023 be any better?

All indicators point to a challenging year ahead for the world, including India

Topics
Global economy | International Relations | BS Opinion

Shankar Acharya 

Shankar Acharya

For the world’s economy and polity, 2022 has been a bad year. It had begun with promise, with Covid waning and fairly strong economic recoveries registered during 2021 in most large economies from the pandemic’s ravages in 2020, propelling global economic growth to a high of 5.8 per cent at market exchange rates. Early in 2022, inflation surged in the US and some European economies, triggering an almost synchronised tightening of monetary policies after many years of loose, accommodative stances. Inflation (and the associated monetary tightening) was aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine towards the end of February, which sent energy, food and fertiliser prices soaring and spawned widespread supply disruptions, that were, in turn, compounded by unprecedented economic sanctions imposed on Russia by an increasingly united, US-led Western alliance. A few weeks later, supply chains were also hit by outbreaks of Omicron in China, triggering strong lockdowns in major cities. Higher interest rates and uncertainties of war sucked capital into the US, in a predictable “flight to safety”, leading to a sharp appreciation of the dollar, which heightened external financing problems and debt distress in a large number of developing nations.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 23:10 IST

