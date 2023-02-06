JUST IN
Joshimath: A well-engineered calamity
Certainly, uncertainty has declined
Growth-oriented Budget can worsen trade deficit
Digital skilling in G20: The future of work and a future-ready workforce
Builder paid for breach of contract by buyer
Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter
Expect 25-bp hike before RBI presses pause button
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
Indian capitalism's stress test
Capital crisis in Andhra Pradesh
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Vodafone Idea matter, green growth push, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will India remain untouched by the slide of Adani?

Whether the Opposition is successful or not in getting a JPC to inquire into the allegations against the Adani Group, it will not fail to use the issue in public as well as in Parliament

Topics
Adani Group | Gautam Adani | Parliament

Bharat Bhushan  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Bhushan

The Indian government will not remain untouched by the slide of Gautam Adani. This is evident from the video appearance of Adani's Chief Finance Officer, an Australian citizen, trying to rebut Hindenburg Research with a giant Indian flag flanking him conspicuously. The 413-page response of the Adani Group further claimed, "This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India."

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.