Will Mr Goyal get lucky once again?

A couple of days ago, a colleague forwarded a photograph of Naresh Goyal coming out of the Enforcement Directorate headquarters after seven hours of what was obviously an intense grilling. He looked frightened and was seen clinging to an ED official, as if desperately seeking protection from the world outside.

The picture said it all: The man, who not so long ago watched the world from 30,000 feet above the ground, had truly been grounded. At the end of it all, he has nobody but himself to blame for this spectacular downfall that led to his exit from Jet Airways in March this year. And ...