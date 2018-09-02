Will Sebi use its powers in NSE algo scam?

For a couple of decades, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been bleating that it does not have enough muscle to pin down wrongdoers. This was a specious argument of course.

But then in July 2013, Sebi acquired huge heft that can be used to beat any violator into submission. What not many readers may know is that Sebi today has powers like search and seizure, attaching properties, arresting and detaining defaulters, and passing disgorgement orders to recover any wrongful gains. Sebi also has the powers to seek information from other regulators within India and abroad ...