Wimbledon invents a time machine

If there ever was a year that required a time machine, it is 2020. For years, it was a futuristic marker, the subject of much tedious waffling at Davos on when, say, Chindia would dominate the world.

Now, who would not wish for a time machine to take us back to autumn 2019 so the world could take adequate precautions against a medieval pandemic? Or fast-forward past bankruptcies and deaths to the prospect of a widely available vaccine by July 2021? No sporting event is as suited to escapist time travel as Wimbledon. The All England Club is both 19th century garden party and 21st century ...