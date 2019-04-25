Winning the fight against malaria

The first ever malaria vaccine went into phase 4 trials this week. About 360,000 children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi will receive doses of the vaccine, RTS,S. This is manufactured by GSK and released under the brandname, Mosquirix. It is described as a “complementary malaria control tool” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Something over 435,000 malaria-related deaths occurred in 2017, and young children were the most at risk. Young African children are the worst-affected. Malaria kills as many as 250,000 African children under the age of five every year. That’s ...