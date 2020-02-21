Winter bellies v/s summer abs

How seriously the young generation of millennials takes itself struck me when I overheard a colleague tell his peer group that, thanks to a tryst with typhoid, at least he was ready with his “summer body”.

For those of us in the northern parts of the country, the only downside of winter is the fantastic range of foods and feasting, the results of which are hastily tucked behind sweaters and coats. The unusually cold spell this winter meant that pushing oneself out of the comfort of one’s bed for an hour of walking in the morning chill, or even getting dressed for the gym, ...