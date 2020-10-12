With complications whittled down, the GST system has come of age

The GST Council will meet today. Something has been happening over the 42 previous meetings that has escaped the notice of most people: the new tax has settled down. True, there are still a lot of niggling issues. But the major pain points have been mostly addressed.

The biggest problem was the compliance burden. There were too many forms that needed to be filed too often. Over the years, the forms have been simplified significantly, with most people having to file just a summary GSTR-3B form regularly. But this simplification itself had come with its own set of problems. By ...