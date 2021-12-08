Women in the post-pandemic workplace

As India Inc gradually returns to the office, and managements struggle to get up to speed, one corporate value could fall by the wayside with infectious rapidity: Gender equality in the workplace.

Job growth is expected to be slow to stagnant in the foreseeable future, and Indian employers, mostly male and rarely enthusiastic about hiring women in the first place, can be depended on to slump back to the bad old ways of privileging men for the limited number of jobs available. Economic disruptions have never been good for the cause of women’s equality in India, and the past six ...