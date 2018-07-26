Women on the move

A paper titled “Mobility in India, recent trends and issues concerning database” by Professor Amitabh Kundu, distinguished fellow at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries, says the number of women migrating within India is increasing at a higher rate than men.

The paper, according to a report published in The Indian Express earlier this week, takes into account the 64th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), the most recent for which migration data is available, as well as figures from the 2011 Census and the National Health and Family Survey ...