World of artificial humans

The highlight of the CES 2020, the world’s gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, was the unveiling of artificial humans. STAR Labs (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research), an independent subsidiary of Samsung, had been hyping its Code R3 for months through a series of teasers on social media including tweets from its chief executive officer, Pranav Mistry.

R3 stands for Reality, Realtime, Responsive, but the avatars displayed at the CES were called Neon, and will, in fact, be launched by a subsidiary company, also called Neon. Four Neons ...