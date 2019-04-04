Worsening climate

The report on the state of global climate by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) shows record spikes in sea level, ocean acidification, Arctic snow loss, and freakish weather events in 2018. It validates the notion that climate change is outsmarting all efforts to contain it.

Worse still, it confirms that the fight against global warming is backsliding on almost all climate markers. The past four years have been the warmest on record, with the average surface temperature in 2018 being nearly 1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial baseline. The sea level has risen during the year by ...