WTO panel rejects India's arguments

A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel has concluded that India is maintaining prohibited export subsidies that must be withdrawn in the coming months.

Our government might appeal. The United States had alleged India gives prohibited subsidies through the Export Oriented Units (EOU) Scheme and via sector-specific schemes, examples being the Electronics Hardware Technology Parks (EHTP) Scheme, Bio-Technology Parks (BTP) Scheme, Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Scheme and Duty Free Imports For ...