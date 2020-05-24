Zoom's privacy glitches

Zoom, the video-conferencing platform and app, is at the centre of a privacy and security debate, which could set legal precedents. The Supreme Court last week admitted a petition pleading that the app be banned in India for official and personal use. The Centre has been asked to respond within four weeks.

Despite genuine concerns about bugs and security leaks in Zoom, a ban would set a bad precedent. It will create a disincentive for start-ups. Any new software program or app — for example, the Aarogya Setu — may have bugs and security loopholes. Such issues surface only upon ...