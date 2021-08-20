A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want

Durga Rane, a Mumbai-based photographer and self-proclaimed environmentalist in her 20s, plans to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Rane says, "I'm worried about climate change and rising fuel charges, and an electric vehicle (EV) tackles these issues.

Plus, it also seems like a good deal financially in the long run." Rane is part of an increasing tribe of buyers of these vehicles. Industry experts expect the Indian EV market to expand at a CAGR of 77 per cent by value between 2017 and 2025. So if you are into looking to buy one, is now the right ...