Alexa reaches out to bank customers as voice gets set to become new normal

"Alexa, play Sorry." "Hey Alexa, how many cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai in the past 24 hours?" These are the kind of questions you may have thrown to Alexa, the voice assistant from Amazon.

Now you can even ask her this: "Hey Alexa, what's my bank balance." A number of banks in India, such as ICICI Bank, IndusInd, Axis and United Bank of India have launched voice-banking. Says Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank: "We have introduced voice banking on two of the most popular voice assistants in the world, Alexa and Google Assistant. ...