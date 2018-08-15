Ambernath: From being industrial hub to affordable housing suburb

Ambernath, a well-developed industrial micro market of Thane district, is famous for the presence of medium-to-large scale industries in its vicinity. The locality is bisected into east and west sections by the central suburb railway line that starts from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and passes via Thane, Kalyan and ends at Khopoli.

Ambernath’s growth took off when the government established a large ordinance factory (OFA) and a machine prototype factory (MPF) here. These industries prompted residential real estate developments and also encouraged other ...