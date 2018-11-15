An insurance agent for high net-worth individuals can pay you richly

Did you know that Abhishek Bachchan was an agent of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) before he started acting? Well, there are many such celebrity insurance agents. For example, Ritu Nanda, wife of Escorts group chairman Rajan Nanda, is a well-known LIC agent for over two decades.

She has appeared in several advertisements, and reports suggest she occupied the top position in terms of annual first premium income many times. Many high net-worth individuals (HNIs) become insurance agents because of two reasons. First, they help their friends and family members choose the ...