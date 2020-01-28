Are Airtel's 'prepaid' insurance plans as good as standalone policies?

High competition in the telecom industry has led to a spate of offers from existing firms. The offers include Netflix, Amazon Prime, Airport lounge access, free handset insurance, and now, even a life insurance policy.

Yes, Bharti Airtel’s (Airtel’s) latest prepaid recharge plan offers exactly that — a free life insurance policy. Says Vikas Seth, managing director and chief executive officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance: “The life insurance cover is available to all customers aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test. The objective behind this offer ...