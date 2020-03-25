As market corrects itself, it's better to choose small-cap businesses

In past episodes of steep market corrections, such as that of 2008, the BSE Small-cap Index (72.3 per cent) had declined much more than the mid-cap (66.9 per cent) and the large-cap index (52.4 per cent). This time, however, this category has fallen in line with its larger peers.

The BSE Sensex, Mid-Cap and Small-cap indices are down 33.9, 36.1, and 38.8 per cent respectively over the past month. Mid- and small-cap stocks have been languishing since January 2018, barring a truncated recovery at the start of the year. Since they have not seen much upside over the past couple of years, they ...