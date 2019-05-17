Avoid over-leveraged stocks in a market spooked by chances of slower growth

The Sensex is down 3.98 per cent over the past one month. Besides the election-related uncertainty, what is weighing heavily on market sentiment is the perceptible slowdown in key segments of the economy. Private investment has been slow for a considerable period of time now.

What has added to the economy’s woes is the slowdown in consumption, especially with demand from rural areas slowing down. Slowdown in consumption: Consumption has been slowing down for the past nine months, since the onset of the IL&FS crisis. Rural consumption has slowed down markedly, with several ...