Beat medical inflation with a super top-up to enhance insurance coverage

Many people in their mid-forties and early fifties want to enhance the sum insured on their health insurance plans because their finances now allow them, and they also want greater protection for their families and themselves. Sometimes, if they have had a few claims in their existing health policy, or have contracted a few ailments, their current insurer may turn down their request to hike the sum insured, or may apply loading (that is, charge a higher premium).

One option available to such persons is to buy a top-up (TU) or super top-up (STU) from another insurer. Keep up with ...