Bolster your defences with heftier emergency corpus and health cover

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said there are signals that the third wave of Covid-19 is in its early stages. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also warned that it was “inevitable and imminent”.

The ferocity of the second wave and the damage it did to lives and finances is fresh in our minds. While escaping the virus should be our top priority, we also need to prepare for the financial emergencies that can arise due to the third wave. Maintain an emergency corpus Have an emergency fund equal to at least 12 months ...