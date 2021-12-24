Bring home the power of the sun and save big on electricity bills

Gujarat-based Jigar Inamdar has been harnessing the energy of sun to run his home the past two years. He installed a 3-kW solar panel from Adani Power, which is good enough to run his air conditioner, geyser and most other gadgets. He prefers the “on-grid” system to an off-grid one as the former requires no battery and no maintenance cost.

Besides, he can get a subsidy of 30 per cent from the Central Government and an additional Rs 10,000 per kW (capped at Rs 20,000). The subsidy is available on the cost of equipment only. So a 3-kW solar system that would usually cost Rs 1.5 ...