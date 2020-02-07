Brown is the new black in shoes for the aspiring Indian male office goer

Whether or not you have a shoe fetish, there are a few must-have items of formal footwear that every officegoer needs to keep in his shoe wardrobe. Conventional classics, such as the Oxfords with closed lacing or Derby with open lacing continue to rule.

The main difference between these two lies in the laces. While an Oxford is foot hugging, the Derby has quarters stitched on top of the vamp, making it less-bound in both appearance and fit, and the looser tightened laces allow for more freedom of movement. Oxfords are good for everyone looking for a good formal fit, but Derbys are ...