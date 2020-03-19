BS insurance roundtable: 'Government doesn't determine LIC's investments'

Six top life insurance executives brainstorm on the impact of tax exemption removal and the upcoming IPO of Life Insurance Corporation. Edited excerpts: With individual taxpayers being given the option to do away with tax incentives and pay a lower flat rate, what will be the impact for the life insurance industry? Yashish Dahiya: I don't think the protection segment will be impacted much.

But one of the reasons for buying an investment product was tax incentive. From the consumer’s perspective, some attractiveness will go away not this year but in the future, and ...