Business Standard

Budget 2023-24: Centre mulls increasing tax-free slab to Rs 5 lakh

Only 10-12% assessees opted for new regime introduced in 2020

Topics
tax | taxpayers | tax filing

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2023-24: Centre mulls increasing tax-free slab up to Rs 5,00,000
Tax experts say if the tax outgo in the new and old regimes is similar, most may opt for the new one because it will reduce the compliance burden

Policymakers are examining the possibility of increasing the tax-free slab to Rs 5 lakh in the two-year-old alternative personal income tax regime to make it attractive, a government official said.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:50 IST

