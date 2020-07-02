Buying a car? High diesel prices favour petrol vehicles, but usage is key

Over the past month, the price of diesel in Delhi has risen sharply and become more expensive than petrol. On June 30, petrol was priced at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel was 10 paise more expensive at Rs 80.53 per litre in the national capital.

In other cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel continues to be cheaper than petrol, but the gap is reducing fast. In the past, many people opted for diesel cars because even though the vehicle itself was more expensive, it cost less to run it due to the lower fuel price and better mileage. But now, with the price differential between ...