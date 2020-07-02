Compensation for giving wrong year of manufacture

Frostees Export wanted to buy a vehicle for its directors. It purchased a pre-owned Audi car from Landmark Cars for Rs 61.5 lakh. At the time of purchase, it was represented that the vehicle had been manufactured in 2016.

After purchase, when a valuation was obtained through Vision Squad Service, it was found that the vehicle was manufactured in 2015 and assessed to be worth Rs 44 lakh. Aggrieved that they had been overcharged Rs 17.5 lakh by misrepresenting the year of manufacture, the company filed a complaint before the District Forum. Landmark Cars did not even care to contest ...