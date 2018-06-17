By-invite properties: Wealth may not suffice to open these doors for you

There is real estate, then there is luxury real estate, and then comes ultra-luxury real estate. But over and above these are 'by-invitation-only' properties.

To be eligible to buy a property in this uber-exclusive segment, not only should you possess wealth but also enjoy a certain social cachet on account of which a developer should feel impelled to invite you to buy a property in his development. Access limited to the privileged few 'By-invite only' properties, by definition, are not accessible to everyone. To be invited to buy a high-priced property in such a ...