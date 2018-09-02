Can closed-end funds choke your portfolio? All you need to know

Closed-end funds have been in the news for the wrong reasons. According to media reports, the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will not give approval to the launch of closed-end equity schemes easily in the future as it fears that these schemes have been mis-sold to investors.

The regulator also feels that fund houses have not paid adequate attention to the performance of these schemes, since investors get locked in and can't exit them after having put in their money during the new fund offer (NFO). A closed-end fund accepts money only at the ...