Cases can't be dismissed arbitrarily

Shivshankar Shukla had a reserved ticket for travelling from Allahabad to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai by first class air condition (AC) seat in Duronto Express on June 3, 2017. He was allotted coupe ‘A’ with four berths. The ticket conductor N K Tiwari and AC technician Sayyed were on duty.

Since the AC was not working, he contacted them after boarding the train. The temperature was over 42 degree Celsius. Shukla was assured the problem was a minor one, which would soon be rectified after gas was filled into the system. When nothing was done, all the passengers became ...