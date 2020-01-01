Choices galore for financial advisors, but pick the one suitable for you

Nowadays, registered investments advisors (RIAs), financial planners, financial advisors, wealth managers, even money doctors are pretty much tossed around and used interchangeably. But while each could claim of giving you sound financial advice, each would be using an entirely different model for doing so.

And, what may work for your co-worker may not necessarily work for you. If you are looking to focus on your money life in 2020 and wondering of all the options out there, read on. Sebi-RIAs: When it comes to money management, there are basically two models used by those providing ...