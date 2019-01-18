Classy home bars to keep the spirits high at your house-warming party

If you're the kind who loves the good life and enjoy regaling friends at your house over weekends, it might be a good idea to have a home bar if you want to show off your collection of VSOPs, tonics and ales, or your prowess at concoting a potent mix of brew. While home bars come in different sizes, shapes and styles, there are a few essentials that you must know about.

The basic components of any bar include wine coolers, ice buckets, ice pickers, cocktail shakers, an array of glassware, trays and tools like bottle openers and muddlers. Depending on one’s budget and ...