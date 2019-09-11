Compare price movement of precious metals before investing: Analysts

Whenever gold rallies, other precious metals – silver and platinum – follow the trend. Since the beginning of the calendar year, domestic gold prices are up 21 per cent and silver prices have jumped 23 per cent. More recently, the rally in silver has been more pronounced.

Gold and silver prices in the past three months are up 17 per cent and 27 per cent respectively. Analysts believe that comparing the price movement of one precious metal with another can give a fair idea of which metal to buy and sell. They use parameters such as gold-silver ratio, gold-platinum ratio and ...