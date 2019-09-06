Compare the cost of a BS IV car with that of a BS VI before actually buying

India will make the transition from Bharat Stage (BS) IV to BS VI vehicle emission norms on April 1, 2020. Registration of BS IV vehicles will stop from the start of the next financial year. Some manufacturers like Maruti-Suzuki have already got their line-up of BS VI models in place, while others are scrambling to do so.

Many customers have asked us whether they should purchase a BS IV or a BS VI model. Let us examine the pros and cons of purchasing these two variants, and remove some of the confusion and myths surrounding this subject. Alluring discounts on BS IV models: ...