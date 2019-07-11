Confused about investing in SIP through an app? Here's what experts say

As I understand, gilt funds don't have credit risk. If I invest in gilt funds now, which are doing well, what should be my tenure? Gilt funds face interest rate risk. They are extremely sensitive to events directly and indirectly related to interest rate risk. These events include oil price, monetary policy, exchange rates, to name a few.

Hence there is a risk for sure. Try to match your investment tenure with the average portfolio maturity. If you do not have any such plan and are sure that you want to invest in gilts; then use long term gilt funds. You may need to look at ...