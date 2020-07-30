Consumer protection gets another boost with online players under its ambit

Consumers have reason to cheer with the newly-enacted Consumer Protection Act, 2019 coming into force recently.

The new Act replaces the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. As Ganesh Prasad, partner, Khaitan & Co puts it: “With the introduction of the New Act, the government has sought to update the law on consumer protection and thereby empower consumers.” The E-commerce rules— Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020—will be a part of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for all goods sold through a digital platform Another major feature of the new Act is a ...