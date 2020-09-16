Covid-19 impact: Life insurers lose 4 mn policies, Rs 45,000 cr in premiums

The lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the in the second fortnight of March resulted in the industry losing around 4 million policies and premiums to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore.

Traditionally, the second fortnight of March is the most productive period for the life business as around 15-18 per cent of the entire business comes during this period.

“The industry as a whole lost 4 million policies and around Rs 15,000 crore of new business premium was lost. After the lockdown, people saved money for necessities. So, around Rs 30,000 crore of renewal premium did not materialise across the industry”, said Raj Kumar, managing director, Life Corporation (LIC).

The reported a contraction in new business premiums for four straight months, starting March. However, the industry got back on track from July with premium collection turning positive, boosted by an increased interest in insurance now.

“As of August 31, LIC’s premium income is back to previous year’s levels. So, we have covered the gap that was there in April, May when the premium went down by about 32 per cent”, said Kumar at a webinar organised by the Merchant's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Renewal premium of LIC is also showing growth. Till September 12, LIC collected renewal premiums to the tune of Rs 87,327 crore against renewal premiums of Rs 77,176 crore previous year, up 13.15 per cent. While the renewal premium is growing by 13 per cent, the numbers have grown by only 0.4 per cent.

Speaking on the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of LIC, Kumar said,”DIPAM has appointed two transaction analysts. They are in the process of engaging an actuarial firm and purchase of software. We have already started valuation of our properties. It is done every three years. But according to Irdai regulations, the valuation is done for the commercial property”.

“The embedded value calculation will take some time because the asset share for each and every policy has to be calculated. There are close to 500 million policies for which the asset share has to be calculated individually. It is very long drawn process," he added.

Since the pandemic hit, interest and inquires for insurance products has seen an uptick, but that has so far not translated into numbers. However, Kumar believes, in the second half of FY21, the numbers will start coming.

“There is an increased interest in annuities, life and health products. Even group products are seeing good demand. We were of the view that the group products may get hit, but LIC group premium is back at the same level as it was on August 31, 2019. We have got more than Rs 10,000 crore premium from annuities in this financial year," Kumar added.

As of August 31, LIC had a surplus of Rs 67,000 crore and its investment income was Rs 1.02 trillion. That means, LIC has almost Rs 1.7 trillion surplus funds or maturing funds that need to be reinvested. While a decrease in interest rates has put pressure on the solvency ratios of insurers, fortunately for LIC, there have been no defaults during this period. “We have got very few requests for moratorium and the total amount is not more than Rs 500 crore”, Kumar said.