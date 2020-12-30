Covid impact: Govt extends deadline for filing income tax and GST returns

-
In a breather to taxpayers, the government on Wednesday extended compliance deadlines for income tax, goods and services tax and Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme in view of the challenges arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Considering the problems being faced by the taxpayers, it has been decided to provide further time to the taxpayers.... to comply (with tax due dates)," government said in an official release.
The deadline for filing income tax return by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 has been extended to January 10, 2021 from December 31, 2020. The due date for ITR filing for companies for FY20 has been extended by 15 days to February 15, 2021.
The deadline to furnish annual return under central goods and services tax for FY20 has been extended February 28. However, no extension has been given for annual returns for FY19.
Besides, the government has also extended the declaration window under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme by a month to January 31.
The Income tax Department on Wednesday said that more than 45.4 million tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal have been filed till December 29.
