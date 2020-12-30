Covid impact: Govt extends deadline for filing income tax and GST returns

In a breather to taxpayers, the government on Wednesday extended compliance deadlines for income tax, goods and services and Vivad se Vishwas direct dispute resolution scheme in view of the challenges arising due to the pandemic.

"Considering the problems being faced by the taxpayers, it has been decided to provide further time to the taxpayers.... to comply (with due dates)," government said in an official release.

The deadline for filing return by individual taxpayers for 2019-20 has been extended to January 10, 2021 from December 31, 2020. The due date for for companies for FY20 has been extended by 15 days to February 15, 2021.

ALSO READ: Gland Pharma's growth trajectory to remain elevated in medium term

The deadline to furnish annual return under central goods and services tax for FY20 has been extended February 28. However, no extension has been given for annual returns for FY19.

Besides, the government has also extended the declaration window under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme by a month to January 31.

The Department on Wednesday said that more than 45.4 million tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal have been filed till December 29.