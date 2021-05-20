Covid impact: ITR filing deadline for FY21 extended to Sept 30

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the government on Thursday decided to extend the deadline to file income tax returns for FY21 for individuals to September 30, 2021 from previoue deadline of July 31, 2021.
"The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the severe Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act,1961," said Ministry of Finance in a statement.
The ITR filing deadline for FY20 was extended to January 10, 2021.
Granting major relief to taxpayers facing hardship due to the severe pandemic & in view of representations recd, the Central Govt extends certain timelines for compliances under IT Act. CBDT Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 issued. Circular available on https://t.co/loEeiuxjTf pic.twitter.com/EFfzvCCRGD— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 20, 2021
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.
The deadline for taxpayers, like companies or firms, whose accounts are required to be audited is October 31.
CBDT also said that the deadline for issuing Form 16 by employers to employees has been extended by a month till 15 July.
"Income Tax Dept will also launch its new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on 7 June, 2021. Existing ITD portal http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available to taxpayers/other stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days, from 1 June, 2021 to 6 June, 2021," according to a statement from the Income Tax Department.
Income Tax Department to launch its new e-filing portal https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf on 7th June, 2021.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 20, 2021
Existing ITD portal ie https://t.co/EGL31K6szN would not be available to taxpayers/other stakeholders for a brief period of 6 days i.e. from 1st June, 2021 to 6th June, 2021.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/hDHyIbMRKZ
The due date for filing the tax audit report and transfer pricing certificate has been extended by a month till October 31 and November 30, respectively. For filing belated or revised return of income, the due date is now January 31, 2022.
Besides, the deadline for financial institutions to furnish the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) report has been extended till June 30, from May 31, 2021.
